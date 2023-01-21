×

Your Weekend

Soqhayisa matrics deliver another 100% pass rate

Focused pupils refuse to bow to pressure or life's hardships

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 January 2023

The pressure of knowing that no-one fails at Soqhayisa Senior Secondary weighed heavy.

These were the expectations on the shoulders of the 2022 matriculants as they prepared to sit for their final exams last year...

