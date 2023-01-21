×

Your Weekend

Motherwell High has 100% pass rate in sights

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 January 2023

It was a case of four times a charm for Motherwell High after the school managed to keep its matric result above 90% since 2019 — with the principal now aiming for a full mark.

The 2022 class scored a 97% pass rate, an improvement from last year’s 94%...

