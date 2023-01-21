Motherwell High has 100% pass rate in sights
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 January 2023
It was a case of four times a charm for Motherwell High after the school managed to keep its matric result above 90% since 2019 — with the principal now aiming for a full mark.
The 2022 class scored a 97% pass rate, an improvement from last year’s 94%...
Motherwell High has 100% pass rate in sights
It was a case of four times a charm for Motherwell High after the school managed to keep its matric result above 90% since 2019 — with the principal now aiming for a full mark.
The 2022 class scored a 97% pass rate, an improvement from last year’s 94%...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend