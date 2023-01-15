×

Kouga mayor defends daughter’s appointment, denies nepotism

Horatio Hendricks says he had no hand in interview process

By Herald Reporter - 15 January 2023

The ANC has accused Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks of nepotism after his daughter started working at the municipality this year. 

Nikita Hendricks was hired as an auxiliary officer starting on January 3...

