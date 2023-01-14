Nelson Mandela Bay tourists duped in fake permit scams

Police in Gqeberha have urged the hospitality industry to inform tourists of potential scams and crimes they could fall victim to after a foreign couple were scammed out of a large sum of money earlier this week.
While the Swiss couple have left the country since Tuesday’s incident, the police are continuing the search for at least four suspects.
The complainant, 53, and her partner were driving along Sutton Road in Sidwell at about 12.30pm when they were approached by a man at a stop street.
“As they stopped, they were approached by a man sporting a security badge who informed them that they needed a permit.
“They were told to follow him in a red vehicle where they were taken to an ATM at a nearby centre,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
She said while they were at the ATM, about four men had allegedly came to assist and a substantial amount of money had withdrawn from both their bank accounts.
The suspects then left the couple and drove off.
A case of robbery was opened, but charges may change as the investigation continues.
This is not the first time tourists have fallen prey to similar scams.
Between January and March 2022 at least seven cases were reported to the police where tourists were approached by men posing as security guards and conned out of large sums of money.
Naidu said many of the previous cases had taken place at the Donkin Reserve, with tourists being told they needed to buy special permits that would allow them to park at certain locations.
The tourists were then taken to a nearby ATM in Rink Street where their money was taken.
The police urged guest houses and hotels to provide tourists with the number of their nearest police station and to inform them that should they have any suspicions about people requesting money or offering services that they did not understand, to immediately contact the police, the local tourism office or the establishment where they were staying.
