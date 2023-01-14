Garden Route residents left in dark for hours due to fire

Garden Route residents were left in the dark and without cellphone reception for much of Thursday after lightning strikes caused a fire in the Rheenendal area.
An Eskom power line snapped in the Redlands area of Ruigtevlei, Karatara and Knysna at about 2pm, causing the power outage in Plettenberg Bay, Knysna and the Sedgefield area for the rest of the day and into the night.
The Bitou and Knysna municipalities informed residents on their social media pages that the power outage was due to the fire beneath the power lines in the Rheenendal area.
Zukiswa Kolanisi, of Khayalethu in Knysna, said her family had been forced to eat bread for supper and when they woke up on Friday morning, there was still no electricity because of load-shedding.
She was therefore still unable to prepare food for her children before leaving for work.
According to the statement posted on Facebook by the Bitou and Knysna municipalities, power could not be restored immediately due to safety precautions as the fire was beneath power lines in the Rheenendal area.
Smoke had also prevented emergency services from identifying the 132kV lines.
The chief fire officer for the Garden Route district municipality, Deon Stoffels, said responders had found the area close to the power lines and it had not been safe to fight the fire due to the live cables.
Stoffels said Eskom had been requested to disconnect the power lines in the immediate area, which had also affected the rest of the distribution lines.
“Once the fire was contained, the power lines were connected again after 9pm,” he said.
“Aerial firefighting resources were also deployed to prevent the spread of the fire,” he said.
No other damage caused by the fire.
HeraldLIVE
