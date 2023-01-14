From budding young coder to software developer

The course of Buhle Pikoli’s entire life changed one July afternoon, on Mandela Day in 2018, when he played TANKS for the first time at Cowan High School in New Brighton.
Within three days he completed all 35 levels.
“To acknowledge this, we took him for a visit to S4 Integration, said Prof Jean Greyling, Tangible Africa founder and associate professor at the Nelson Mandela University computing sciences department.
S4 Integration is an award-winning international technology company, based in Nelson Mandela Bay, specialising in software development and industrial automation solutions.
After matric Pikoli enrolled for the diploma in software development at NMU, which he completed in 2022.
And on Tuesday he started as a software developer at S4.
Coming full circle, Pikoli, now 21, is evidence of the impact Tangible Africa is having on the youth countrywide.
In less than five years, offline coding games spearheaded by Tangible Africa, with its head office in Gqeberha, have opened up an entire new world to young people across the continent.
The significance and success of this engagement project by the NMU computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation is that it requires very little resources to introduce coding concepts to the youth.
“Our coding project started in 2017 with Byron Batteson’s honours project at the computing sciences department.
“Buhle is the first person we know of who completed the whole journey. May there be thousands more,” said an excited Greyling.
Batteson developed both the TANKS and RANGERS coding apps, which have become Tangible Africa’s flagship apps played offline at schools and coding tournaments across the continent.
Speaking during his first week on the job as a junior software developer, Pikoli said it was a great feeling to achieve one of his goals and return to the facility that impressed him so much in grade 11 with its sophisticated technology and robotics.
“I need to thank Prof Greyling and Tangible Africa for introducing me to coding and inspiring me to follow this career.
“I feel proud and honoured to be the first to have come full circle, but I know I will not be the last.
“There are many talented young people living in the townships who lack access to resources and will benefit greatly from exposure to coding concepts at an early age,” Pikoli said.
While high school pupils are still included in the coding clubs and tournaments hosted across the continent, Tangible Africa has also expanded its reach by introducing the coding games and concepts to senior primary school pupils.
This has so far resulted in four bursaries sponsored by corporate companies for talented pupils to attend the technology-strong Alexander Road High School.
While Culumanco Komanisi, of Zwide, was the first young Tangible Africa coder sponsored to attend Alex, this year three additional pupils will also join the school.
HeraldLIVE
