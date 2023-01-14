×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Derelict Richmond Hill buildings raid successful

14 January 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The crackdown on Nelson Mandela Bay’s building hijackers in Richmond Hill ended in success on Friday after Shamiel Arends was found packing his belongings.

Arends, who lives with his wife and others who work for him, has lived on the property for three years without paying rent...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read