Actress leaves corporate world behind for dream entertainment career
After feeling she was trapped working in the corporate world, a Bluewater Bay woman has turned her focus to acting and singing.
Athenkosi Mgoqo, 28, will be starring in an independent film, iCherry yam, which will be aired on Mzansi Magic on Saturday...
Actress leaves corporate world behind for dream entertainment career
General Reporter
After feeling she was trapped working in the corporate world, a Bluewater Bay woman has turned her focus to acting and singing.
Athenkosi Mgoqo, 28, will be starring in an independent film, iCherry yam, which will be aired on Mzansi Magic on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend