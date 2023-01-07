×

Your Weekend

Northern areas residents get down and dirty to clean streets

‘We are doing our best to make Schauderville and Korsten great again’

By Roslyn Baatjies - 07 January 2023

The eyesore created by a resurgence in illegal dumping in Schauderville and adjoining Korsten over the festive season motivated some environmentally conscious residents to clean up the area street by street this week.

Sinovia van Vught, of Rae Street in Schauderville, said they had reached out to Korsten residents Ashraf Jobson and Ridwaan Lagardien last week for assistance in tackling the unsightly heaps of rubbish...

