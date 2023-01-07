Nelson Mandela Bay boy shaken after seal attack
Family describes frightening moment animal went for seven-year-old
By Guy Rogers - 07 January 2023
A viral video of a seal attacking a young Gqeberha child before turning its attention to an American actress may have tongues wagging, but the scars run deep for the seven-year-old boy, who is now too afraid to step back onto the beach.
The mother of the Sardinia Bay child, bitten by the Cape fur seal at Cape Town’s Clifton Beach, described the frightening incident...
