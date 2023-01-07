×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Harpooner’s story shines light on swashbuckling PE of old

Communications practitioner Gishma Johnson has an extraordinary tale to tell about Bayworld exhibit

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 January 2023

A remarkable story has emerged behind the iconic Southern right whale skeleton displayed at Bayworld, highlighting the adventure and drama of long ago.

According to the plaque alongside the skeleton, suspended from the roof in Bayworld’s world-class marine artefacts section, it comes from a 15m 50-tonne Southern right that was harpooned by PE whalers in 1901...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read