Your Weekend

Gqeberha circumnavigator recognised for heroic efforts

07 January 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Gqeberha circumnavigator Kirsten Neuschafer, in contention for a podium finish at the 2022 Golden Globe Race, has added the Cruising Club of America (CCA) Rod Stephens Seamanship Trophy to her accolades.

Neuschafer was named this year’s recipient for her heroic efforts in rescuing fellow race competitor Tapio Lehtinen, of Finland...

