Gqeberha circumnavigator recognised for heroic efforts
Gqeberha circumnavigator Kirsten Neuschafer, in contention for a podium finish at the 2022 Golden Globe Race, has added the Cruising Club of America (CCA) Rod Stephens Seamanship Trophy to her accolades.
Neuschafer was named this year’s recipient for her heroic efforts in rescuing fellow race competitor Tapio Lehtinen, of Finland...
