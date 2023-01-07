“The youth are the ones mostly affected by crime, drugs and gangsterism. These social ills have really taken a toll on society in KwaNobuhle,” Tutu said.
Fight against crime needs all hands on deck
Image: WERNER HILLS
On Wednesday, a group of about 40 people joined a march on the corner of Ponani Tini and Matanzima roads, in KwaNobuhle, where they also held a prayer session.
Fed up with crime in the Kariega township, community members launched the “Church without walls” initiative under the umbrella of non-profit organisation Bonga Corporations.
Other role players, including officials from the departments of health and social development, the police, ward councillors and churches, were invited to join the initiative.
Bonga Corporations’ founder, Bongani Tutu, 37, who grew up in KwaNobuhle, said the organisers decided to take the church to the people in an effort to fight crime.
The plan is to get churches involved, to help revive sport, and for community members to work with the police to make a change.
“The youth are the ones mostly affected by crime, drugs and gangsterism. These social ills have really taken a toll on society in KwaNobuhle,” Tutu said.
“We want community police forums to be revived ... We need to take a stand. The community is afraid.”
The initiative was launched just weeks after the SA Police Service’s ranks were boosted by the graduation of 10,000 newly trained officers.
The new constables — who apart from boots on the ground trainees also include lawyers, criminologists policing experts and forensic investigation graduates — have already been deployed across the country.
We welcome this much-needed reinforcement of the police but the reality is our men and women in blue cannot be in every home, on every street in every part of our country.
It is up to us to be our communities’ keepers, to be the eyes and ears assisting law enforcers.
It is our duty to be vigilant, though not paranoid, wherever we are and to report criminal activity.
It is for this reason that initiatives such as the “Church without walls” — and their willingness to work with the police — are most welcome.
We encourage communities across SA to look at establishing similar initiatives, not necessarily church- or religion-based.
Only through the active support of communities will the police be able to make real progress in fighting rampant crime in SA.
