Children at forefront of education with KILT

It has been five years since the Knysna Initiative for Training and Learning (KILT) was established to support the town’s education system — and the non-profit organisation, founded by former Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus, has already assisted about 16,943 pupils..
KILT communications leader Melissa Smith said the organisation strove to ensure children did not drop out of school, and the organisation supported them to pursue their desired careers with their full potential.
“We are an education structure that works with different organisations to better the educational system of Knysna,” Smith said.
“We have programmes designed to assist learners in their areas of need.”
According to Stats SA, In 2021, close to 3% of 15-year-olds, and nearly 9% of 17-year-olds, dropped out of school.
KILT strives to transform schools in a way that will excite children about learning.
Marcus was approached by local principals when she retired to Knysna in 2016.
The principals identified the most pressing needs an educational partner could address and suggested potential solutions.
KILT arose from that discussion, and Marcus registered it as a non-profit in April 2017.
It has worked with 13 primary schools and four high schools on the Garden Route, 15 of which are no-fee paying schools in disadvantaged communities.
KILT has also funded 56 teachers and assistant teachers to reduce the teacher-to-pupil ratio from 1:35 to 1:30.
Its teacher support projects reach a total of 313 teachers.
Lithemba Siyona, 15, who was in grade 7 at Thembelitsha Primary School last year, said he had always been excited to go to school, thanks to KILT.
