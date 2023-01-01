×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Trials that made headline news and what is expected this year

Cases include that of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche and rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso

Premium
01 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

With most courts in summer recess we look back at some of the reports which grabbed headlines for their intriguing, horrific and sometimes unusual character, and highlighting some of the big cases to expect in the new year.

The flower box murder..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read