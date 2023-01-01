Trials that made headline news and what is expected this year
Cases include that of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche and rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso
With most courts in summer recess we look back at some of the reports which grabbed headlines for their intriguing, horrific and sometimes unusual character, and highlighting some of the big cases to expect in the new year.
The flower box murder..
Trials that made headline news and what is expected this year
Cases include that of alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche and rape-accused pastor Timothy Omotoso
Court reporter
With most courts in summer recess we look back at some of the reports which grabbed headlines for their intriguing, horrific and sometimes unusual character, and highlighting some of the big cases to expect in the new year.
The flower box murder..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend