Thieves, poachers plunder 'abandoned' Jeffreys Bay nature reserve
Provincial authority appears to have withdrawn, leaving dune thicket gem open to criminals
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 31 December 2022
Poachers and alien vegetation are invading while infrastructure is being plundered on a Jeffreys Bay nature reserve after it was seemingly abandoned by the authorities.
The 70ha Seekoei Nature Reserve is situated in the Jeffreys suburb of Aston Bay at the confluence of the Seekoei and Swart estuaries...
Thieves, poachers plunder 'abandoned' Jeffreys Bay nature reserve
Provincial authority appears to have withdrawn, leaving dune thicket gem open to criminals
Poachers and alien vegetation are invading while infrastructure is being plundered on a Jeffreys Bay nature reserve after it was seemingly abandoned by the authorities.
The 70ha Seekoei Nature Reserve is situated in the Jeffreys suburb of Aston Bay at the confluence of the Seekoei and Swart estuaries...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend