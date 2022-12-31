×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

All stops out to ensure initiates get a traditional homecoming

Bay council helps finance ceremony for 32 Gqeberha youths

Premium
31 December 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

After spending almost a month on the mountain, 32 Gqeberha  initiates will soon return home as men.

While finances and red tape may have hindered their return which should have taken place in December, the delays will not dim the New Year celebrations for the group who will enjoy their homecoming ceremony (umgidi) early in the new year, thanks to the intervention of their community’s leaders...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read