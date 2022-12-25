Salute to that all-out, post-Covid Christmas vibe
Gqeberha author Jennifer Lindridge piles on the magic at her Mill Park home
By Jennifer Lindridge - 25 December 2022
I love Christmas.
In fact, I love celebrating and decorating for all holidays, but Christmas holds deeply sentimental, nostalgic value. ..
Salute to that all-out, post-Covid Christmas vibe
Gqeberha author Jennifer Lindridge piles on the magic at her Mill Park home
I love Christmas.
In fact, I love celebrating and decorating for all holidays, but Christmas holds deeply sentimental, nostalgic value. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend