Plett’s Sky Villa launches adventure wine, spirit and beer festival
Event aimed at showcasing region as wine destination
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 25 December 2022
Five-star, award-winning Sky Villa Boutique Hotel launched its first wine, spirit and craft beer festival last weekend.
The event kicked off on the Day of Reconciliation with an enduro race at Sky Trails, followed by an evening of relaxation, wine tasting and good food, before drawing to a close on the Saturday...
Plett’s Sky Villa launches adventure wine, spirit and beer festival
Event aimed at showcasing region as wine destination
Five-star, award-winning Sky Villa Boutique Hotel launched its first wine, spirit and craft beer festival last weekend.
The event kicked off on the Day of Reconciliation with an enduro race at Sky Trails, followed by an evening of relaxation, wine tasting and good food, before drawing to a close on the Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend