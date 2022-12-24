×

Santa comes to town — on a three-wheeler

Knights of the Third Wheel biker club spread joy among children, and adults, during annual Christmas drive

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 24 December 2022

It is the season for Santa to climb on his metal machine and spread joy to children around Gqeberha, when the Knights of the Third Wheel embark on their annual Christmas cheer excursion.

With his bag full of sweet delights, Santa and his band of merry elves brought smiles and memories to more than 1,000 children across Nelson Mandela Bay this week...

