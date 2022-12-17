Northern areas a hotbed of violence
By Riaan Marais and Tshepiso Mametela - 17 December 2022
As the year winds down, violent crimes are on the up in Gqeberha’s northern areas.
And 2022 is on track to become the area’s most deadly year in recent history as rival gangs struggle for power, witnesses are taken out in hit murders, and wanton violence wreaks havoc in the community...
