Malawi artist embraces community after Plett attacks
Painter helping youth develop creative talent to improve future
Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 December 2022
Instead of turning his back on the community who threatened his life during the violent xenophobic attacks in Plettenberg Bay, William Mwale has opened his heart, home and talent to ensure fine art finds a future in Kwanokuthula township.
The usually peaceful Garden Route town was rocked by violence for about three months, with locals targeting foreigners, forcing them to close their businesses and relocate. Ethiopian Zed Alamu lost his life during the clashes...
Malawi artist embraces community after Plett attacks
Painter helping youth develop creative talent to improve future
Instead of turning his back on the community who threatened his life during the violent xenophobic attacks in Plettenberg Bay, William Mwale has opened his heart, home and talent to ensure fine art finds a future in Kwanokuthula township.
The usually peaceful Garden Route town was rocked by violence for about three months, with locals targeting foreigners, forcing them to close their businesses and relocate. Ethiopian Zed Alamu lost his life during the clashes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend