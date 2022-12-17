×

Malawi artist embraces community after Plett attacks

Painter helping youth develop creative talent to improve future

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 December 2022

Instead of turning his back on the community who threatened his life during the violent xenophobic attacks in Plettenberg Bay, William Mwale has opened his heart, home and talent to ensure fine art finds a future in Kwanokuthula township.

The usually peaceful Garden Route town was rocked by violence for about three months, with locals targeting foreigners, forcing them to close their businesses and relocate. Ethiopian Zed Alamu lost his life during the clashes...

