Lungisa makes final attempt to attend ANC conference
Suspended ANC member Andile Lungisa has written to the party’s national elective conference, asking that his suspension by the national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) be reviewed and set aside.
A successful appeal would enable Lungisa to attend the conference, which started at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on Friday...
Senior Politics Reporter
