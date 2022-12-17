×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

‘Adopt a Parent’ project aims to ease loneliness of elderly

17 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A simple premise is set to make a big difference in the lives of the elderly if a pilot project at the Malabar Home for the Aged in Gqeberha gains traction.

The project, which involves getting volunteers to “adopt” senior citizens at the centre by phoning and eventually visiting them, is being launched at the home on Saturday by the Adopt a Parent Foundation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read