Scrap metal export ban a double-edged sword
Bay metro says six-month prohibition will slow wholesale looting of infrastructure but traders warn jobs on line
By Andisa Bonani and Siphokazi Mnyobe - 11 December 2022
The move to ban the export of scrap metal for six months has been met with mixed reactions, with some Gqeberha traders saying it will trigger job losses and calling on the government to focus instead on countering the mismanagement of state funds.
The unprecedented ban was announced by trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel in late November as part of a strategy to curb the theft of metal infrastructure, which is reported to be costing the economy in excess of R100bn a year...
