REVIEW | 10 out of 10 for Doppio Zero

New Boardwalk restaurant ticks the right boxes in all areas — from décor to food

By Riaan Marais - 11 December 2022

There might be some stiff competition among the various eateries at Gqeberha’s beachfront entertainment mecca, but the newly revamped Boardwalk’s latest offering, Doppio Zero, stands out in the crowd.

The establishment does not only come with the backing of a successful franchise, rooted in Gauteng for the past 20 years, but it sets itself apart with its unique style, service and, above all else, its menu ...

