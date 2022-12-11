The ever-popular Mystery Ghost Tours will present their last ‘spirit’ of the season tours for this festive season in Gqeberha next weekend.
Among the highlights are the Maritime Club, Opera House, Fort Frederick, Pemads Little Theatre, Knockfierna Manor House (today St George’s Prep) in Park Drive, ‘The Poltergeist House’, the old Park Drive Hotel and Coach House of old Walmer.
All tours incorporate ghost-hunting cellphone apps, a talk about the science of the paranormal with demonstrations and a thrilling visual climax in a historical graveyard after visiting several graves.
They cater for all ages from eight and for all tastes, where history is combined with science and entertainment.
The various types of ghosts are also explained, such as Residual Apparitions, Interactive Ghosts, Crisis Ghosts, Doppelgangers and Poltergeist Phenomena — the latter not being ghosts at all, but instead being generated unknowingly by individuals who are undergoing some form of extreme emotional distress.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic basket, plus a torch, camera and comfortable walking shoes.
Both tours run from 7pm to 11pm.
HeraldLIVE
Ghostly chance to link up with Gqeberha’s phantoms
Image: SUPPLIED
The ever-popular Mystery Ghost Tours will present their last ‘spirit’ of the season tours for this festive season in Gqeberha next weekend.
Among the highlights are the Maritime Club, Opera House, Fort Frederick, Pemads Little Theatre, Knockfierna Manor House (today St George’s Prep) in Park Drive, ‘The Poltergeist House’, the old Park Drive Hotel and Coach House of old Walmer.
All tours incorporate ghost-hunting cellphone apps, a talk about the science of the paranormal with demonstrations and a thrilling visual climax in a historical graveyard after visiting several graves.
They cater for all ages from eight and for all tastes, where history is combined with science and entertainment.
The various types of ghosts are also explained, such as Residual Apparitions, Interactive Ghosts, Crisis Ghosts, Doppelgangers and Poltergeist Phenomena — the latter not being ghosts at all, but instead being generated unknowingly by individuals who are undergoing some form of extreme emotional distress.
Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic basket, plus a torch, camera and comfortable walking shoes.
Both tours run from 7pm to 11pm.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend