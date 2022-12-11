Boxing Day battle in Tanzania for Kirkwood bantamweight
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 December 2022
Tanzania has called and heeding its invitation is Kirkwood-born provincial bantamweight champ Michael “Dee Day” Daries.
Scheduled for an eight-round international bout on Boxing Day, the 24-year-old is intent on bagging a belated present with a victory against his decorated opponent, George Bonabucha...
Boxing Day battle in Tanzania for Kirkwood bantamweight
Tanzania has called and heeding its invitation is Kirkwood-born provincial bantamweight champ Michael “Dee Day” Daries.
Scheduled for an eight-round international bout on Boxing Day, the 24-year-old is intent on bagging a belated present with a victory against his decorated opponent, George Bonabucha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend