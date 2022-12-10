Tech-savvy Gibson bids farewell to Grey Junior after 44 years
Pioneer responsible for building computer programme and assisting underprivileged schools
Premium
By Catherine Richards - 10 December 2022
For the past 44 years, or 16,071 days , the departmental head of IT infrastructure and support at Grey Junior School, Grant Gibson, has driven through the school’s leafy driveway to prepare young boys for the future.
Gibson will drive down that same driveway for the last time this week satisfied that he has devoted his life to the school and made a difference to thousands of young boys’ lives...
Tech-savvy Gibson bids farewell to Grey Junior after 44 years
Pioneer responsible for building computer programme and assisting underprivileged schools
For the past 44 years, or 16,071 days , the departmental head of IT infrastructure and support at Grey Junior School, Grant Gibson, has driven through the school’s leafy driveway to prepare young boys for the future.
Gibson will drive down that same driveway for the last time this week satisfied that he has devoted his life to the school and made a difference to thousands of young boys’ lives...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend