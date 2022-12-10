Month-long wait for bail hearing in fraudulent death claim case
By Elaine King - 10 December 2022
It has taken a month just to get the bail hearing off the ground for a the Knysna man who allegedly faked his death in 1999, and have affidavits introduced into court.
It was only in the last hour of a short afternoon session on Thursday that the state introduced evidence that fraudulent identity documents had been found in the couple’s safe. ..
