Loving mom killed in Gqeberha road rage shooting

Manhunt for Nissan bakkie driver continues after fatal attack in Motherwell

By Yolanda Palezweni and Simtembile Mgidi - 10 December 2022

Cebisa Lawu’s only mistake was driving through a stop street, but for this she paid with her life when she was shot dead in front of her son.

The suspect, driving a Nissan NP 200 bakkie, shot at the 50-year-old woman’s BMW 12 times in Weza Street, Motherwell on Monday and is still being hunted by police. ..

