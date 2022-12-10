Gqeberha barista academy wins top award
More than 400 people already trained, with 90% finding jobs
By Herald Reporter - 10 December 2022
Gqeberha’s Red Band Barista Academy recently received one of the highest accolades of success in the national coffee industry.
The academy was announced the winner in the “Dedication to Education” category of the national Coffee Magazine Awards...
Gqeberha barista academy wins top award
More than 400 people already trained, with 90% finding jobs
Gqeberha’s Red Band Barista Academy recently received one of the highest accolades of success in the national coffee industry.
The academy was announced the winner in the “Dedication to Education” category of the national Coffee Magazine Awards...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend