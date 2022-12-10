×

Your Weekend

Families and survivors commemorate Maseru massacres

10 December 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

In remembrance of the 1982 and 1985 Maseru massacres in Lesotho, survivors and families from SA gathered on Friday to pay tribute to the 51 victims who died during the two cross-border raids.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC Veterans League organised a commemoration and wreath-laying service at the Zwide Heroes’ Acre cemetery...

