Case of librarian accused of sex acts against boys postponed
The trial of a Gqeberha librarian who is accused of luring young boys to his home performing sexual acts on them hit a snag on Friday when it emerged his lawyer was not at court.
It has been nearly two months since Romano Hendricks, 37, last appeared in the city’s regional court, where he faces eight charges including statutory rape, sexual exploitation of children and grooming...
Court reporter
