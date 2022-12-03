×

Ray of light in cable theft war

Meeting between Bay police top brass and neighbourhood watches appears to be improving co-operation

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 December 2022

The Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch in the Bay’s crime-plagued northern areas is fighting tooth and nail to curb rampant cable theft, which is damaging electrical infrastructure, causing blackouts and costing the metro millions.

But the watch’s members say their efforts to apprehend those responsible have often been in vain because of poor co-operation by the local police, resulting in suspects they collared being released back on to the streets...

