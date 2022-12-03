Men and women in blue recognised at glitzy awards

The work of the Eastern Cape’s men and women in blue was celebrated this week when the provincial SA Police Service hosted its annual Excellence Awards, with four new district commanders announced.
Among the winners to walk away with top honours were Nelson Mandela Bay police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu as communicator of the year, and Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies of SAPS Humewood, named detective of the year.
The glitzy event was hosted by provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene at the Boardwalk Hotel on Wednesday night, and attended by transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha and other provincial top brass.
The awards recognise the enthusiasm and efforts of officials who risk their lives to ensure that the people of SA are and feel safe every day.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said in total 22 certificates and trophies had been handed out.
“[They] were recognised for their exemplary performance of duties,” Nkohli said.
Notable mentions included station of the year, which went to SAPS Bethelsdorp, Administration Team of the Year awarded to the Provincial Head Office Corporate Communication, and Crime Prevention Forum of the Year going to Bethesldorp as well.
“The Excellence Awards are essentially directed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance and exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage,” Nkholi said.
During the event Mene announced brigadiers Zolani Xawuka, station commander of SAPS Bethesldorp, Lindelwa Vellem, station commander of SAPS Kwazakhele, Nompumelelo Ngangema Majikijela, acting district Commissioner for the Alfred Nzo district, and Ngangema Xakavu, acting district commissioner for the Amathole district, as having been appointed as district commissioners, at the level of major-general.
Xawuka will head up the Sarah Baartman district, Vellem the Joe Gqabi district, Majikijela the Alfred Nzo district, and Xakavu the Amathole district.
“These senior managers have the responsibility of providing leadership and guidance in their respective districts,” Nkholi said.
In 2018, Baatjies was also named detective of the year for his work in reconstructing a murder scene, finding his suspect, obtaining a confession and having the murderer jailed.
Baatjies, just 34 at the time, was awarded for the work he did in the investigation of the murder of Sandra Haupt, 72, who was savagely attacked in a botched robbery at her Central retirement cottage on March 21 2017.
