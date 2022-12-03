×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Institute of Chartered Accounts to look at misconduct complaint against Giddy

Premium
03 December 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Husband and wife Brett and Janice Giddy, accused of contravening the Cyber Crimes Act and cimen injuria, appeared in the Gqeberha regional court on Friday, the same day the SA Institute of Chartered Accounts (SAICA) was set to consider a complaint received about Brett’s alleged misconduct.

In email correspondence seen by Weekend Post, SAICA confirmed their advisory committee would discuss the complaint laid by Clarice Oelofse against Brett...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read