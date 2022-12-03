Hard work pays off for Timothy Valley pupil
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 03 December 2022
When you walk into the humble home of Brandon and Lavern May in France Street, Timothy Valley, you are greeted by a wall filled with diplomas that their eldest son, Caleb, was awarded throughout his primary school journey.
Growing up in the suburb in Gqeberha’s northern areas which is notorious for shootings and crime, Lavern’s wish was that her 12-year-old son’s hard work would earn him a bursary for a year of high school and take him away from the social ills he is exposed to daily...
Hard work pays off for Timothy Valley pupil
When you walk into the humble home of Brandon and Lavern May in France Street, Timothy Valley, you are greeted by a wall filled with diplomas that their eldest son, Caleb, was awarded throughout his primary school journey.
Growing up in the suburb in Gqeberha’s northern areas which is notorious for shootings and crime, Lavern’s wish was that her 12-year-old son’s hard work would earn him a bursary for a year of high school and take him away from the social ills he is exposed to daily...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend