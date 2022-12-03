×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Government has forgotten us, say physically impaired Motherwell residents

03 December 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Motherwell residents with physical impediments are still forced to use the bucket toilet system and say they feel abandoned by the government.

This and other issues were raised at the third annual I AM RARE event held to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read