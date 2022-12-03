Eastern Cape app developer lands deal with tech venture investors
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 December 2022
A Nelson Mandela University dropout is making his mark in the tech space and wants his application to be the biggest in SA.
Hlumelo Nyaluza, the co-founder and developer HN CitiPages, an app that connects users by location, recently closed a deal with tech venture investors 4IRI (Fourth Industrial Revolution Incubator), to fully develop the app and take it mainstream...
Eastern Cape app developer lands deal with tech venture investors
A Nelson Mandela University dropout is making his mark in the tech space and wants his application to be the biggest in SA.
Hlumelo Nyaluza, the co-founder and developer HN CitiPages, an app that connects users by location, recently closed a deal with tech venture investors 4IRI (Fourth Industrial Revolution Incubator), to fully develop the app and take it mainstream...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend