A salute to all who fought Nelson Mandela Bay’s fires

Any community is only as strong as those people who inhabit it — be it a suburb, a city, a province or a country. It is not always — and only — up to governments and officials to ensure a strong sense of community, of ubuntu. This week, we got to see just what an important role we play.
Fires wreaked havoc across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay for most of the week and residents in areas affected could be seen trying to do their part to prevent further the fires, fanned by strong winds, from spreading.
Social media and WhatsApp groups were flooded with videos of both emergency personnel and ordinary residents trying their utmost to bring the fires under control.
In one video, a woman — presumably the one behind the camera — is heard asking anyone who is able to help to come with buckets and hoses.
At the same time, she implores curious onlookers to stay away.
In another video, men in plain clothes are seen hosing down the ground along what appears to be the Baakens Valley in an attempt to dampen as much area as they can to prevent the fire spreading.
And, as teams covering the fires reported, so many others around the Bay did exactly the same and, ultimately, prevented any major damage, injury or death by the time of publication.
Our favourite heroes, Gift of the Givers, also swooped in to assist firefighters by covering the costs for two helicopters and a spotter plane and provided bottled water sponsored by Cerebos, energy bars and bottles of eye drops.
Their help, as always, is welcomed not just by Bay residents but also, we are certain, by the exhausted firefighters who have been tolling for days.
To every single person who has tried to prevent the fire spreading or handed a firefighter a drink to quench their thirst, thank you.
To Gift of the Givers, please never grow weary; you are appreciated.
To our emergency officials, the firefighters who have been working tirelessly to keep us as safe as possible, we salute you.
HeraldLIVE
A salute to all who fought Nelson Mandela Bay’s fires
None
Image: WERNER HILLS
Any community is only as strong as those people who inhabit it — be it a suburb, a city, a province or a country. It is not always — and only — up to governments and officials to ensure a strong sense of community, of ubuntu. This week, we got to see just what an important role we play.
Fires wreaked havoc across large parts of Nelson Mandela Bay for most of the week and residents in areas affected could be seen trying to do their part to prevent further the fires, fanned by strong winds, from spreading.
Social media and WhatsApp groups were flooded with videos of both emergency personnel and ordinary residents trying their utmost to bring the fires under control.
In one video, a woman — presumably the one behind the camera — is heard asking anyone who is able to help to come with buckets and hoses.
At the same time, she implores curious onlookers to stay away.
In another video, men in plain clothes are seen hosing down the ground along what appears to be the Baakens Valley in an attempt to dampen as much area as they can to prevent the fire spreading.
And, as teams covering the fires reported, so many others around the Bay did exactly the same and, ultimately, prevented any major damage, injury or death by the time of publication.
Our favourite heroes, Gift of the Givers, also swooped in to assist firefighters by covering the costs for two helicopters and a spotter plane and provided bottled water sponsored by Cerebos, energy bars and bottles of eye drops.
Their help, as always, is welcomed not just by Bay residents but also, we are certain, by the exhausted firefighters who have been tolling for days.
To every single person who has tried to prevent the fire spreading or handed a firefighter a drink to quench their thirst, thank you.
To Gift of the Givers, please never grow weary; you are appreciated.
To our emergency officials, the firefighters who have been working tirelessly to keep us as safe as possible, we salute you.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend