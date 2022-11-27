Keeping the culture of Eastern Cape alive
Exceptional collections of Xhosa beadwork housed at Mantis Founders Lodge museum
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 27 November 2022
A stone’s throw from Sidbury is a small museum that houses a large and impactful ensemble of timeless pieces of Eastern Cape heritage — not behind lock and key but edged in the minds of all who have had the privilege of perusing it.
In a bid to restore and keep African traditions alive in the Eastern Cape, the founder of the Mantis Founders Lodge has for years collected pieces and developed a museum with the focus on beadwork to showcase the heritage of the province...
Keeping the culture of Eastern Cape alive
Exceptional collections of Xhosa beadwork housed at Mantis Founders Lodge museum
A stone’s throw from Sidbury is a small museum that houses a large and impactful ensemble of timeless pieces of Eastern Cape heritage — not behind lock and key but edged in the minds of all who have had the privilege of perusing it.
In a bid to restore and keep African traditions alive in the Eastern Cape, the founder of the Mantis Founders Lodge has for years collected pieces and developed a museum with the focus on beadwork to showcase the heritage of the province...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend