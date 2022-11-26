Warning sign put up where teen drowned diving for balls at PE Golf Club
Mother of strong swimmer hopes this will act as deterrent for others
A stark reminder, in the form of a signboard placed near a pond where Kyran Ditlow drowned earlier this month, has helped the teen’s mother create awareness to ensure the tragic incident is never repeated.
The large sign reads “Swimming in a dam collecting golf balls is not worth losing your life” with a picture of Ditlow and was installed a week ago near the PE Golf Club’s eighth hole where the 18-year-old was retrieved from the water. ..
