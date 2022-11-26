Supermom cracks son’s murder
Kariega woman spends months asking questions, gathering evidence in quest for justice
A Kariega mother’s quest for justice and a determination to find her son’s killer finally paid off this week when a suspect was arrested.
On Friday, the man who allegedly stabbed Daniel Pirvu in the neck abandoned his bid for bail in the Kariega magistrate’s court...
News reporter
