Soul Good wins application to have tender recommendation set aside
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality ordered to pay costs of court action
The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the municipality’s decision to recommend Sime and Mzweida Trading as the successful bidder to host the Summer Season programme, be set aside and the tender process start afresh.
In addition, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was ordered to pay the costs of the court action...
Soul Good wins application to have tender recommendation set aside
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality ordered to pay costs of court action
Court reporter
The Gqeberha high court has ordered that the municipality’s decision to recommend Sime and Mzweida Trading as the successful bidder to host the Summer Season programme, be set aside and the tender process start afresh.
In addition, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was ordered to pay the costs of the court action...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend