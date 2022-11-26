×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Principal receives fitting send-off after decades in education

Emotional times at St Teresa’s as Raymond Sauls ends distinguished career

Premium
26 November 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

St Teresa’s RC Primary School principal Raymond Sauls was honoured at two special assemblies on Thursday and Friday as he gears up for retirement on November 30 after 14 years at the helm and 40 years as an educator.

Sauls, 65, described the send-off as one of the saddest moments of his life, with many tears shed...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read