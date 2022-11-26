Community do-gooder determined not to give up despite losing everything in fire
A KwaNobuhle community leader, always on hand to assist others, is in need of help this time after his home and all his belongings were destroyed in a fire this week.
Rev Thamsanqa Nkevu, The Herald Nelson Mandela University Citizen of the Year 2021 winner in the community category, said he was grateful to still be alive but disheartened to have lost all the records of the community work he has done over the years, as well as files on children he was assisting...
General Reporter
