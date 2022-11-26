Awards acknowledge dedication of teachers
Staff from Amathole-West, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman celebrated
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 November 2022
For some it’s just a job, but for many others it’s a passion and a calling which sees them return to their classrooms each day determined to make a difference in the lives of their pupils.
On Friday the dedication of teachers from three Eastern Cape districts was acknowledged at an awards ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Provincial Teacher Development Institute (NMPTDI) in Struandale, recognising their excellence in education from district to provincial and national level...
Awards acknowledge dedication of teachers
Staff from Amathole-West, Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman celebrated
For some it’s just a job, but for many others it’s a passion and a calling which sees them return to their classrooms each day determined to make a difference in the lives of their pupils.
On Friday the dedication of teachers from three Eastern Cape districts was acknowledged at an awards ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Provincial Teacher Development Institute (NMPTDI) in Struandale, recognising their excellence in education from district to provincial and national level...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend