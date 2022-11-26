At least 18 Nelson Mandela Bay families left homeless by inferno
Some residents take shelter in churches after fire in Motherwell informal settlement
By Zamandulo Malonde - 26 November 2022
It was a bleak Friday morning for residents of Ikamvelihle informal settlement in Motherwell when they returned to the scene of a fire that ravaged their homes on Thursday afternoon.
Some left with only the clothing they were wearing when the inferno broke out...
