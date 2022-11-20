×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Garden Route oases on roads less travelled

Hidden treasure such as Spitzkop, Pledge and Steenbok nature reserves well worth a visit

Premium
By Elaine King - 20 November 2022

As our little coastal villages start to get busier and with holidays looming, here are some insider tips on how to escape the madding crowd for a few hours or even the day.

Heading for the Spitzkop viewing site is something locals and visitors should do...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dawn Humphries
DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour

Most Read